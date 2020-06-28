13904 Singleleaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest suite

Great end unit town home fully upgraded in Steele Creek area! Beautifully open and updated kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Gorgeous Cali Bamboo wood floors throughout! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk in closet! The bedroom downstairs can also be an office, second master, or guest suite, with its en suite full bath and walk in closet! Loft area upstairs would be a great media or flex space. Huge laundry room and tons of closet space! Fenced in private courtyard, perfect for entertaining! The attached garage provides space for extra storage and for parking! Enjoy the community pool and playground! Excellent location, close to shopping, the outlets, tons of restaurants, Lake Wylie, and the White Water Center! Easy commute - the airport and Uptown are a hop and a skip! Let the HOA handle the yard work! For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com