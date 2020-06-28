All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13904 Singleleaf Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

13904 Singleleaf Lane

13904 Singleleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Steele Creek
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

13904 Singleleaf Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
Great end unit town home fully upgraded in Steele Creek area! Beautifully open and updated kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! Gorgeous Cali Bamboo wood floors throughout! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk in closet! The bedroom downstairs can also be an office, second master, or guest suite, with its en suite full bath and walk in closet! Loft area upstairs would be a great media or flex space. Huge laundry room and tons of closet space! Fenced in private courtyard, perfect for entertaining! The attached garage provides space for extra storage and for parking! Enjoy the community pool and playground! Excellent location, close to shopping, the outlets, tons of restaurants, Lake Wylie, and the White Water Center! Easy commute - the airport and Uptown are a hop and a skip! Let the HOA handle the yard work! For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13904 Singleleaf Lane have any available units?
13904 Singleleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13904 Singleleaf Lane have?
Some of 13904 Singleleaf Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13904 Singleleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13904 Singleleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13904 Singleleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13904 Singleleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13904 Singleleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13904 Singleleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 13904 Singleleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13904 Singleleaf Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13904 Singleleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13904 Singleleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 13904 Singleleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 13904 Singleleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13904 Singleleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13904 Singleleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
