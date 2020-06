Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious upscale 2-bedroom town home offers nice details, including vaulted ceilings, plant shelves and an arched entryway between the living and dining areas.



The family room features a fireplace with a TV niche, and the kitchen boasts all major appliances and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area.



The master bath includes a dual-sink vanity and a combination garden tub/shower.



Community pool.



See for yourself how awesome this home is...call us for a tour at 888-372-7528.