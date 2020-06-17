Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1344 Green Oaks Lane, Unit I-CB - This great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo is located in the sought after Williamsburg On Commonwealth Community. Kitchen has nice stainless steel appliances. Includes washer & dryer!! The living room is spacious and opens up to a private enclosed patio.This unit is a must see! Located just off Hwy 74 close to uptown.



Hwy 74 East to Briarcreek Rd, Right on Television Place, Continue onto Briarcreek, Left on Commonwealth Ave, Right onto Green Oaks Lane.



(RLNE3686671)