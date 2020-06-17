All apartments in Charlotte
1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I

1344 Green Oaks Lane · (704) 332-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1344 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1344 Green Oaks Lane, Unit I-CB - This great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story condo is located in the sought after Williamsburg On Commonwealth Community. Kitchen has nice stainless steel appliances. Includes washer & dryer!! The living room is spacious and opens up to a private enclosed patio.This unit is a must see! Located just off Hwy 74 close to uptown.

Hwy 74 East to Briarcreek Rd, Right on Television Place, Continue onto Briarcreek, Left on Commonwealth Ave, Right onto Green Oaks Lane.

(RLNE3686671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I have any available units?
1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I have?
Some of 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I offer parking?
No, 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I have a pool?
No, 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I have accessible units?
No, 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Green Oaks Lane Unit I does not have units with dishwashers.
