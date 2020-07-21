13417 Calloway Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable townhome offers craftsman charm and a fantastic Steele Creek location!



Just around the corner from shops and dining at Rivergate! Only a short drive to all the excitement at Carolina Place Mall and Tanger Outlets. Love Lake Wylie? Enjoy hours of recreation on and off the lake at McDowell Nature Preserve.



Just off S Tryon Street for easy access to the rest of Charlotte.



This luxurious and spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Calloway Glen offers a 1-car garage, a kitchen with an island, and an electric fireplace. The huge master suite features vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and plant shelves.



The community pool will be your favorite place to relax and unwind this summer!



Pets conditional. One pet under 30 lbs will be considered.



Tenant must have renter's insurance.