Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13417 Calloway Glen Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:51 PM

13417 Calloway Glen Drive

13417 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13417 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable townhome offers craftsman charm and a fantastic Steele Creek location!

Just around the corner from shops and dining at Rivergate! Only a short drive to all the excitement at Carolina Place Mall and Tanger Outlets. Love Lake Wylie? Enjoy hours of recreation on and off the lake at McDowell Nature Preserve.

Just off S Tryon Street for easy access to the rest of Charlotte.

This luxurious and spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Calloway Glen offers a 1-car garage, a kitchen with an island, and an electric fireplace. The huge master suite features vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and plant shelves.

The community pool will be your favorite place to relax and unwind this summer!

Pets conditional. One pet under 30 lbs will be considered.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Tenant must have renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13417 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
13417 Calloway Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13417 Calloway Glen Drive have?
Some of 13417 Calloway Glen Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13417 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13417 Calloway Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13417 Calloway Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13417 Calloway Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13417 Calloway Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13417 Calloway Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 13417 Calloway Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13417 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13417 Calloway Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13417 Calloway Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 13417 Calloway Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13417 Calloway Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13417 Calloway Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13417 Calloway Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
