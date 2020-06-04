Rent Calculator
1338 West Blvd
1338 West Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1338 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westover Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Uptown and Public Transportation - 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home with a brand new paint and refinished hardwood floors. Close to bus line and shopping. Must see!!
For Self Showing go to https://rently.com/properties/1221883?source=marketing
(RLNE5472217)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1338 West Blvd have any available units?
1338 West Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1338 West Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1338 West Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 West Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 West Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1338 West Blvd offer parking?
No, 1338 West Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1338 West Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 West Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 West Blvd have a pool?
No, 1338 West Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1338 West Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1338 West Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 West Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 West Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 West Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1338 West Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
