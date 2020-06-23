Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

1336 Green Oaks Lane, Unit E -CB - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit only minutes from popular Plaza/Midwood area! Laminate hardwood flooring and granite counter tops in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Generous sized bedrooms upstairs with nice closet space and carpet. Outside privacy fenced patio area perfect for entertaining! Convenient to Plaza/Midwood & Uptown Charlotte



US-74 E to Exit/244 Briar Creek Road/Bojangles Coliseum, Continue on to Briar Creek Rd, Left on Commonwealth Ave, Right on Green Oaks Lane



(RLNE4487993)