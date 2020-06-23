All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E

1336 Green Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1336 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1336 Green Oaks Lane, Unit E -CB - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit only minutes from popular Plaza/Midwood area! Laminate hardwood flooring and granite counter tops in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Generous sized bedrooms upstairs with nice closet space and carpet. Outside privacy fenced patio area perfect for entertaining! Convenient to Plaza/Midwood & Uptown Charlotte

US-74 E to Exit/244 Briar Creek Road/Bojangles Coliseum, Continue on to Briar Creek Rd, Left on Commonwealth Ave, Right on Green Oaks Lane

(RLNE4487993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E have any available units?
1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E have?
Some of 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E offer parking?
No, 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E have a pool?
No, 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E have accessible units?
No, 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Green Oaks Lane Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte