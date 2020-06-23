Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1324 Delane Avenue.
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1324 Delane Avenue
1 of 8
1324 Delane Avenue
1324 Delane Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1324 Delane Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unfurnished 1 bedroom
18 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1324 Delane Avenue have any available units?
1324 Delane Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1324 Delane Avenue have?
Some of 1324 Delane Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1324 Delane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Delane Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Delane Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Delane Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1324 Delane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Delane Avenue offers parking.
Does 1324 Delane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Delane Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Delane Avenue have a pool?
No, 1324 Delane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Delane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1324 Delane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Delane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Delane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
