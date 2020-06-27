Rent Calculator
1322 Kenilworth Avenue
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM
1 of 2
1322 Kenilworth Avenue
·
Location
1322 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1322 Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1322 Kenilworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1322 Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1322 Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Kenilworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1322 Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1322 Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1322 Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Kenilworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
