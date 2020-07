Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated

Adorable 3 bedroom / 2 bath Ranch home now available for rent! This home offers a nice open floorplan with great flow from the kitchen to the dining area and living room! The master suite offers a huge walk-in -closet! Fresh paint, new kitchen countertops, new flooring, new appliances, new washer and dryer. Don't forget to check out the 3D video of the home!