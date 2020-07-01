All apartments in Charlotte
13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:55 PM

13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard

13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1288897

Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond for deposit

Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome- stainless steel appliances-gorgeous wood flooring-fire place-W/D- deck-attached garage-end unit.

Pets/owner approval
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Carpet,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Balcony,Dishwasher,Microwave,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have any available units?
13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have?
Some of 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13009 Bullock Greenway Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

