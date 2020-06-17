1300 Rock Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled - Just Remodeled, with new floors, new countertops, and new appliances.

Great large house in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood just of Sardis Rd. N and Monroe Rd. Very short commute to all main Charlotte and Matthews main points of interest including very easy access to Highway 51 I-485 and I- 74.

Good schools, shopping, and dining within walking distance. 3 bed 2 baths large kitchen living room and a separate dining room with a door to the kitchen. A huge back year and 2 off street parking spots. New Floors, New Refrigerator and more...



