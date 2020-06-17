All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1300 Rock Point Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1300 Rock Point Rd
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1300 Rock Point Rd

1300 Rock Point Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sardis Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1300 Rock Point Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled - Just Remodeled, with new floors, new countertops, and new appliances.
Great large house in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood just of Sardis Rd. N and Monroe Rd. Very short commute to all main Charlotte and Matthews main points of interest including very easy access to Highway 51 I-485 and I- 74.
Good schools, shopping, and dining within walking distance. 3 bed 2 baths large kitchen living room and a separate dining room with a door to the kitchen. A huge back year and 2 off street parking spots. New Floors, New Refrigerator and more...

(RLNE4430251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Rock Point Rd have any available units?
1300 Rock Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1300 Rock Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Rock Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Rock Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Rock Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Rock Point Rd offer parking?
No, 1300 Rock Point Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Rock Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Rock Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Rock Point Rd have a pool?
No, 1300 Rock Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Rock Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 1300 Rock Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Rock Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Rock Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Rock Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Rock Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte