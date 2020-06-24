All apartments in Charlotte
12732 Spirit Bound Way
12732 Spirit Bound Way

12732 Spirit Bound Way · No Longer Available
Location

12732 Spirit Bound Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-Story Townhome Nice, Quiet, S. Char. Community. Open Floor Plan includes Great Rm-Dining Area w/Fireplace and LM Hardwood + Kitchen w/Island & Pantry that Opens to a Spacious Stoned Private Patio backing up to a Peaceful No Neighbors - Natural Area. Vaulted Angle Stairs lead to 2 Master Suites w/Private Baths. Front Master Suite has a Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Dual Vanity, Huge Walk in Closet+a Linen Closet. 2nd Suite offers Private Bath + Walk in Closet. No Smoking or Pets. A minimum of one year employment is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12732 Spirit Bound Way have any available units?
12732 Spirit Bound Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12732 Spirit Bound Way have?
Some of 12732 Spirit Bound Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12732 Spirit Bound Way currently offering any rent specials?
12732 Spirit Bound Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12732 Spirit Bound Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12732 Spirit Bound Way is pet friendly.
Does 12732 Spirit Bound Way offer parking?
No, 12732 Spirit Bound Way does not offer parking.
Does 12732 Spirit Bound Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12732 Spirit Bound Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12732 Spirit Bound Way have a pool?
No, 12732 Spirit Bound Way does not have a pool.
Does 12732 Spirit Bound Way have accessible units?
No, 12732 Spirit Bound Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12732 Spirit Bound Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12732 Spirit Bound Way has units with dishwashers.
