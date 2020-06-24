12732 Spirit Bound Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2-Story Townhome Nice, Quiet, S. Char. Community. Open Floor Plan includes Great Rm-Dining Area w/Fireplace and LM Hardwood + Kitchen w/Island & Pantry that Opens to a Spacious Stoned Private Patio backing up to a Peaceful No Neighbors - Natural Area. Vaulted Angle Stairs lead to 2 Master Suites w/Private Baths. Front Master Suite has a Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Dual Vanity, Huge Walk in Closet+a Linen Closet. 2nd Suite offers Private Bath + Walk in Closet. No Smoking or Pets. A minimum of one year employment is required.