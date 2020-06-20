All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

12705 Cedar Crossings

12705 Cedar Crossings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
12705 Cedar Crossings Available 06/19/20 12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular The Crossings subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath home has it all! The community features a swimming pool, walking trails, plus basketball and volleyball courts. The exterior offers a front porch, 1-car garage, rear patio and a large fenced back yard. Inside you will find the family room with a ceiling fan, an arched doorway leading to the dining room with crown and chair molding, an eat-in kitchen with appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher), plus a pantry. The laundry connections as well as a half-bath are also located on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the large master suite with a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, his and her closets, and a beautiful master bath. Built in 1998, approx. 1700sqft, all located just minutes from I-485, I-77, Lake Wylie, Carowinds and Uptown Charlotte! Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking

Directions: I-485 to I-77 S to exit 90 (Carowinds). (R) on Carowinds Blvd. to (L) on 49, (R) on Erwin to (R) on Cedar Crossings.

(RLNE5788780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12705 Cedar Crossings have any available units?
12705 Cedar Crossings doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12705 Cedar Crossings have?
Some of 12705 Cedar Crossings's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12705 Cedar Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
12705 Cedar Crossings isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12705 Cedar Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, 12705 Cedar Crossings is pet friendly.
Does 12705 Cedar Crossings offer parking?
Yes, 12705 Cedar Crossings does offer parking.
Does 12705 Cedar Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12705 Cedar Crossings does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12705 Cedar Crossings have a pool?
Yes, 12705 Cedar Crossings has a pool.
Does 12705 Cedar Crossings have accessible units?
No, 12705 Cedar Crossings does not have accessible units.
Does 12705 Cedar Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12705 Cedar Crossings has units with dishwashers.
