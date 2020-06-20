Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage volleyball court

12705 Cedar Crossings Available 06/19/20 12705 Cedar Crossings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273 - Located in popular The Crossings subdivision, this 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath home has it all! The community features a swimming pool, walking trails, plus basketball and volleyball courts. The exterior offers a front porch, 1-car garage, rear patio and a large fenced back yard. Inside you will find the family room with a ceiling fan, an arched doorway leading to the dining room with crown and chair molding, an eat-in kitchen with appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher), plus a pantry. The laundry connections as well as a half-bath are also located on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the large master suite with a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, his and her closets, and a beautiful master bath. Built in 1998, approx. 1700sqft, all located just minutes from I-485, I-77, Lake Wylie, Carowinds and Uptown Charlotte! Pets Negotiable / NO Smoking



Directions: I-485 to I-77 S to exit 90 (Carowinds). (R) on Carowinds Blvd. to (L) on 49, (R) on Erwin to (R) on Cedar Crossings.



(RLNE5788780)