Amenities

pet friendly garage gym

Exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in Uptown Charlotte!! - Coming soon!! This end unit condo is located in the historic Ivey's building and offers amazing City views with a prime location! Everything Charlotte has to offer is just steps out your front door. The unit features 18' ceilings and 8' windows! Fitness center and garage parking. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No Aggressive Breeds.



