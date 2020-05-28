All apartments in Charlotte
1249 Echo Glen Road
1249 Echo Glen Road

1249 Echo Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

1249 Echo Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Remodeled home near Light Rail, 85 & 77, NoDa, University area, Shopping, Breweries & more! Home has NEW roof, New HVAC and duct work, NEW interior paint, beautiful NEW floors throughout, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW Butcher Block counter tops, NEW dishwasher, NEW disposal, NEW built in microwave, NEW Washer & Dryer, to remain with property, along with the refrigerator. NEW ceiling fans in all bedrooms, NEW front door. Large level yard with NEW privacy fence and NEW storage shed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Echo Glen Road have any available units?
1249 Echo Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 Echo Glen Road have?
Some of 1249 Echo Glen Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Echo Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Echo Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Echo Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1249 Echo Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1249 Echo Glen Road offer parking?
No, 1249 Echo Glen Road does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Echo Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 Echo Glen Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Echo Glen Road have a pool?
No, 1249 Echo Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Echo Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 1249 Echo Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Echo Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 Echo Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
