1249 Echo Glen Road

Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled home near Light Rail, 85 & 77, NoDa, University area, Shopping, Breweries & more! Home has NEW roof, New HVAC and duct work, NEW interior paint, beautiful NEW floors throughout, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW Butcher Block counter tops, NEW dishwasher, NEW disposal, NEW built in microwave, NEW Washer & Dryer, to remain with property, along with the refrigerator. NEW ceiling fans in all bedrooms, NEW front door. Large level yard with NEW privacy fence and NEW storage shed!