12438 Savannah Cottage Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Rare gem in Steele Creek. Newly constructed end unit townhome with abundant natural light. Open concept. Master bedroom suite on main floor with large walk-in tiled shower, and spacious closet. Home is located at the back of the community with Private covered Patio and fencing overlooking landscaping. Beautifully designed kitchen with Quartz countertops with SS appliances and gas range. Spacious upstairs features an inviting loft, three nice bedrooms AND a bonus room. One-car garage. Minutes from RiverGate shopping and easy access to Charlotte Outlets, Top Golf, I485 Park & Ride, Lake Wylie, Ft Mill, and Airport! Built in 2019 with tons of upgraded features. An amazing blend of luxury and space, for less!