Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12438 Savannah Cottage Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 6:17 AM

12438 Savannah Cottage Drive

12438 Savannah Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12438 Savannah Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Rare gem in Steele Creek. Newly constructed end unit townhome with abundant natural light. Open concept. Master bedroom suite on main floor with large walk-in tiled shower, and spacious closet. Home is located at the back of the community with Private covered Patio and fencing overlooking landscaping. Beautifully designed kitchen with Quartz countertops with SS appliances and gas range. Spacious upstairs features an inviting loft, three nice bedrooms AND a bonus room. One-car garage. Minutes from RiverGate shopping and easy access to Charlotte Outlets, Top Golf, I485 Park & Ride, Lake Wylie, Ft Mill, and Airport! Built in 2019 with tons of upgraded features. An amazing blend of luxury and space, for less!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive have any available units?
12438 Savannah Cottage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive have?
Some of 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12438 Savannah Cottage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive offers parking.
Does 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive has a pool.
Does 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive have accessible units?
No, 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12438 Savannah Cottage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

