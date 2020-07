Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom Townhome by the Light Rail! - Minutes from the light rail is a completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 Townhome! Laminate hardwoods throughout home. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Half bath located downstairs. Two spacious bedrooms with laminate flooring located upstairs. Tile flooring in the main bathroom upstairs. Call us today to schedule a tour!



