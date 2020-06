Amenities

1 Bedroom Apartment in NoDa - This is one of 3 units in a historic house on the edge of the NoDa Arts District. This is a great way to be close to all stores and restaurants that this area offers without the high NoDa rental rates. Hardwood flooring through out the apartment. The kitchen has a refrigerator and stove.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3881586)