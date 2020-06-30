All apartments in Charlotte
1226 South Kings Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

1226 South Kings Drive

1226 South Kings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 South Kings Drive, Charlotte, NC 28207
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom in Myers Park - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home located in desirable Myers Park. This beautiful cottage style home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a large back deck overlooking a private backyard. The yard backs onto Little Sugar Creek Greenway, linking Metropolitan, CMC, dining of East Blvd & Freedom Park. The home sits a prime, tree lined street in the heart of it all. If you enjoy being conveniently located to Uptown, Dilworth and South Park then this is the home for you!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5587301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 South Kings Drive have any available units?
1226 South Kings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1226 South Kings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 South Kings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 South Kings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1226 South Kings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1226 South Kings Drive offer parking?
No, 1226 South Kings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1226 South Kings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 South Kings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 South Kings Drive have a pool?
No, 1226 South Kings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1226 South Kings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 South Kings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 South Kings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 South Kings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 South Kings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 South Kings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

