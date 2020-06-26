All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

1215 Sewickley Drive

1215 Sewickley Drive · (704) 607-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1215 Sewickley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
All brick 4 BR ranch/basement in Myers Park school district. Gas log fireplace in LR and wood burning fireplace in in downstairs den. All 4 BRs can fit a queen or king size bed. Updated kitchen with newer retro countertops, ceramic tile floor,sink,dishwasher,microwave and cooktop. Large private screened porch off kitchen. You will feel like your in a treehouse. Half the basement is finished including a den with wood burning fireplace, large bedroom, separate laundry room with downstairs refrigerator and updated half bath. Unfinished part of basement affords more storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Sewickley Drive have any available units?
1215 Sewickley Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Sewickley Drive have?
Some of 1215 Sewickley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Sewickley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Sewickley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Sewickley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Sewickley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1215 Sewickley Drive offer parking?
No, 1215 Sewickley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Sewickley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Sewickley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Sewickley Drive have a pool?
No, 1215 Sewickley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Sewickley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 Sewickley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Sewickley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Sewickley Drive has units with dishwashers.
