1215 Sewickley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

All brick 4 BR ranch/basement in Myers Park school district. Gas log fireplace in LR and wood burning fireplace in in downstairs den. All 4 BRs can fit a queen or king size bed. Updated kitchen with newer retro countertops, ceramic tile floor,sink,dishwasher,microwave and cooktop. Large private screened porch off kitchen. You will feel like your in a treehouse. Half the basement is finished including a den with wood burning fireplace, large bedroom, separate laundry room with downstairs refrigerator and updated half bath. Unfinished part of basement affords more storage space.