1203 Maple Shade Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

- 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome! Main floor living is open concept kitchen with stainless appliances opening up to dining area/great room wood burning fireplace. Double doors allow for a lot of natural light and open to deck overlooking a private back yard! Upstairs boast 2 large bedrooms and 2nd full bath with dual sink vanity. Walk out basement with private patio has a LARGE 3rd bedroom or bonus area, walk in closet, full bath w/dual sink vanity and laundry room. Laminate floors throughout with exception of bathrooms/entry that offer tile/linoleum. Home sits at end of quiet street with a green space. Community pool, close to shopping & dining! This won't last long!



