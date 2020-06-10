All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1203 Maple Shade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1203 Maple Shade Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1203 Maple Shade Lane

1203 Maple Shade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sardis Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1203 Maple Shade Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
- 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome! Main floor living is open concept kitchen with stainless appliances opening up to dining area/great room wood burning fireplace. Double doors allow for a lot of natural light and open to deck overlooking a private back yard! Upstairs boast 2 large bedrooms and 2nd full bath with dual sink vanity. Walk out basement with private patio has a LARGE 3rd bedroom or bonus area, walk in closet, full bath w/dual sink vanity and laundry room. Laminate floors throughout with exception of bathrooms/entry that offer tile/linoleum. Home sits at end of quiet street with a green space. Community pool, close to shopping & dining! This won't last long!

(RLNE4732312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Maple Shade Lane have any available units?
1203 Maple Shade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Maple Shade Lane have?
Some of 1203 Maple Shade Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Maple Shade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Maple Shade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Maple Shade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Maple Shade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1203 Maple Shade Lane offer parking?
No, 1203 Maple Shade Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Maple Shade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Maple Shade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Maple Shade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1203 Maple Shade Lane has a pool.
Does 1203 Maple Shade Lane have accessible units?
No, 1203 Maple Shade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Maple Shade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Maple Shade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte