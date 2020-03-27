All apartments in Charlotte
12013 Cheviott Hill Lane

12013 Cheviott Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12013 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane have any available units?
12013 Cheviott Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12013 Cheviott Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12013 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
