Charlotte, NC
12011 Merriweather Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

12011 Merriweather Drive

12011 Merriweather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12011 Merriweather Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Griers Fork

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Remodeled Ranch Home in Steele Creek! - Walk inside this beautifully remodeled brick ranch home and you will see New LTV flooring and fresh paint throughout. Open spacious living room with fireplace mantle, leading to kitchen with bar counter opening. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, new white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops!
Good sized master, and two additional rooms. Renovated baths with new tile and vanities. Large screened-in porch, overlooking a large fenced in backyard. Washer/Dryer Connections.

Located in the popular Steel Creek area, with tons of shopping and entertainment only minutes away. Close to the highways, and a short drive to Uptown.

Pets are conditional.

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4709935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 Merriweather Drive have any available units?
12011 Merriweather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12011 Merriweather Drive have?
Some of 12011 Merriweather Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 Merriweather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12011 Merriweather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 Merriweather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12011 Merriweather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12011 Merriweather Drive offer parking?
No, 12011 Merriweather Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12011 Merriweather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12011 Merriweather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 Merriweather Drive have a pool?
No, 12011 Merriweather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12011 Merriweather Drive have accessible units?
No, 12011 Merriweather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 Merriweather Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12011 Merriweather Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
