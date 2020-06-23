12011 Merriweather Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Remodeled Ranch Home in Steele Creek! - Walk inside this beautifully remodeled brick ranch home and you will see New LTV flooring and fresh paint throughout. Open spacious living room with fireplace mantle, leading to kitchen with bar counter opening. The kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances, new white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops!

Good sized master, and two additional rooms. Renovated baths with new tile and vanities. Large screened-in porch, overlooking a large fenced in backyard. Washer/Dryer Connections.



Located in the popular Steel Creek area, with tons of shopping and entertainment only minutes away. Close to the highways, and a short drive to Uptown.



Pets are conditional.



Call us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4709935)