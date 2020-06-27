1201 Norris Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now available is this charming 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home on a corner lot in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has hardwood floors and a new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stainlees steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own half bath. The house also has a new, energy-efficient A/C system. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available December 13th at only $1050/month. Security deposit of $1050 required. Call now to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.