1201 Norris Avenue

Now available is this charming 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home on a corner lot in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has hardwood floors and a new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stainlees steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own half bath. The house also has a new, energy-efficient A/C system. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available December 13th at only $1050/month. Security deposit of $1050 required. Call now to schedule a showing.
