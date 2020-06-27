All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:15 PM

1201 Norris Avenue

1201 Norris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

air conditioning
Now available is this charming 3-bedroom/1.5-bath home on a corner lot in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has hardwood floors and a new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stainlees steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. The master bedroom has it's own half bath. The house also has a new, energy-efficient A/C system. This is a nice house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available December 13th at only $1050/month. Security deposit of $1050 required. Call now to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Norris Avenue have any available units?
1201 Norris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Norris Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Norris Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Norris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Norris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Norris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Norris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Norris Avenue offer parking?
No, 1201 Norris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Norris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Norris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Norris Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 Norris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Norris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Norris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Norris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Norris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
