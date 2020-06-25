12003 Duke Lancaster Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome in Ballantyne - Subdivision: Kingsley

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Year Built: 2003

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Ballantye Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School



This Large 3 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. The lower level has a bedroom, full bath & den with laminate floors and a fireplace. Large living/dining room on 2nd level along with kitchen/breakfast area, half bath & deck. Two large bedroom on the top floor each their own bath and walk in closets. 2 Parking Spaces in Back. Located in Kinglsey Community, just South of Ballantyne, close to I-485 & S.C. Minutes from I-77 & Uptown Charlotte. Rent this townhome with first month's rent and $1550 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.



