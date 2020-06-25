All apartments in Charlotte
12003 Duke Lancaster Drive

Location

12003 Duke Lancaster Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome in Ballantyne - Subdivision: Kingsley
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 2003
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Ballantye Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School

This Large 3 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. The lower level has a bedroom, full bath & den with laminate floors and a fireplace. Large living/dining room on 2nd level along with kitchen/breakfast area, half bath & deck. Two large bedroom on the top floor each their own bath and walk in closets. 2 Parking Spaces in Back. Located in Kinglsey Community, just South of Ballantyne, close to I-485 & S.C. Minutes from I-77 & Uptown Charlotte. Rent this townhome with first month's rent and $1550 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200. Shearer Realty does not participate in any Voucher Programs.

(RLNE2383976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive have any available units?
12003 Duke Lancaster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive have?
Some of 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12003 Duke Lancaster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive offers parking.
Does 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive have a pool?
No, 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive have accessible units?
No, 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12003 Duke Lancaster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
