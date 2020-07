Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious townhome in popular McCarley. Large master, his and her vanity, walk in closets, granite and ceramic tile. HWs down, kit. with SS appls, private patio for entertaining. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.