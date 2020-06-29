11922 Dupplin Castle Court, Charlotte, NC 28277 Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom home plus fully finished basement as 2nd living quarter with 2 car garages at the end of a cul-de-sac. All new laminate flooring at all levels. Stainless steel appliances. One of the best area (Ballantyne) and schools. Call 704-756-1625
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11922 Dupplin Castle Court have any available units?
11922 Dupplin Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11922 Dupplin Castle Court have?
Some of 11922 Dupplin Castle Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11922 Dupplin Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
11922 Dupplin Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.