11922 Dupplin Castle Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom home plus fully finished basement as 2nd living quarter with 2 car garages at the end of a cul-de-sac. All new laminate flooring at all levels. Stainless steel appliances. One of the best area (Ballantyne) and schools. Call 704-756-1625