All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11825 Shoemaker Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11825 Shoemaker Ct
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

11825 Shoemaker Ct

11825 Shoemaker Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11825 Shoemaker Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
This is a newly painted townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Approximately 1,594 sqft of floor space. It is within the school district Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with nearby schools including McKee Road Elementary School, Jay M. Robinson Middle School, and Providence High School.This property was built in 2005.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 Shoemaker Ct have any available units?
11825 Shoemaker Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11825 Shoemaker Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11825 Shoemaker Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 Shoemaker Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11825 Shoemaker Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11825 Shoemaker Ct offer parking?
No, 11825 Shoemaker Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11825 Shoemaker Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11825 Shoemaker Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 Shoemaker Ct have a pool?
No, 11825 Shoemaker Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11825 Shoemaker Ct have accessible units?
No, 11825 Shoemaker Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 Shoemaker Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11825 Shoemaker Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11825 Shoemaker Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11825 Shoemaker Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte