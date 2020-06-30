11825 Shoemaker Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

This is a newly painted townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Approximately 1,594 sqft of floor space. It is within the school district Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with nearby schools including McKee Road Elementary School, Jay M. Robinson Middle School, and Providence High School.This property was built in 2005.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.