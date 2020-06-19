Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11813 Royal Castle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11813 Royal Castle Court
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11813 Royal Castle Court
11813 Royal Castle Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11813 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11813 Royal Castle Court have any available units?
11813 Royal Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11813 Royal Castle Court have?
Some of 11813 Royal Castle Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11813 Royal Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
11813 Royal Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11813 Royal Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 11813 Royal Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11813 Royal Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 11813 Royal Castle Court offers parking.
Does 11813 Royal Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11813 Royal Castle Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11813 Royal Castle Court have a pool?
No, 11813 Royal Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 11813 Royal Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 11813 Royal Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11813 Royal Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11813 Royal Castle Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte