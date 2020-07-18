All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

11727 Brambleton Ct

11727 Brambleton Court · (980) 219-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11727 Brambleton Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
No showings before 8/31. Tenant occupied. Executive Ballantyne 2 story, over 3000 Sq Ft home in Hunters Valley. 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwoods on most on main level, Master suite on main, great room with fireplace, big kitchen with lots of cabinets, dual stairs, dining room, 2 car garage, large secondary bedrooms, walk in attic storage, big bonus room with closet could be 5th bedroom, nice landscaping, breakfast area, deck in back. Great school System. Nearby Restaurants and lots of new shopping centers everywhere. Close to 485. Lawn maintenance included.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 Brambleton Ct have any available units?
11727 Brambleton Ct has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11727 Brambleton Ct have?
Some of 11727 Brambleton Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11727 Brambleton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11727 Brambleton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 Brambleton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11727 Brambleton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11727 Brambleton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11727 Brambleton Ct offers parking.
Does 11727 Brambleton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11727 Brambleton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 Brambleton Ct have a pool?
No, 11727 Brambleton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11727 Brambleton Ct have accessible units?
No, 11727 Brambleton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11727 Brambleton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11727 Brambleton Ct has units with dishwashers.
