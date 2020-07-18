11727 Brambleton Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

No showings before 8/31. Tenant occupied. Executive Ballantyne 2 story, over 3000 Sq Ft home in Hunters Valley. 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwoods on most on main level, Master suite on main, great room with fireplace, big kitchen with lots of cabinets, dual stairs, dining room, 2 car garage, large secondary bedrooms, walk in attic storage, big bonus room with closet could be 5th bedroom, nice landscaping, breakfast area, deck in back. Great school System. Nearby Restaurants and lots of new shopping centers everywhere. Close to 485. Lawn maintenance included.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.