11709 Oak Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11709 Oak Street

11709 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

11709 Oak Street, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,103 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4592671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11709 Oak Street have any available units?
11709 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11709 Oak Street have?
Some of 11709 Oak Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11709 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
11709 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11709 Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 11709 Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11709 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 11709 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 11709 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11709 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11709 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 11709 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 11709 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 11709 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11709 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11709 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
