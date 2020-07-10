11621 Elizabeth Madison Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

This stunning 3BD/2.5BA townhome in Ballantyne is located in the sough-after community of McCarley. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants and more! Hardwood flooring though out main, gas fireplace in living room and open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master suite features walk-in closet, tray ceiling and master bathroom with glass door shower, garden tub and dual sink vanity. Private, fenced in courtyard and attached 2-car garage. Don't miss out! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.