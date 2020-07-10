All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:10 PM

11621 Elizabeth Madison Court

11621 Elizabeth Madison Court · No Longer Available
Location

11621 Elizabeth Madison Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This stunning 3BD/2.5BA townhome in Ballantyne is located in the sough-after community of McCarley. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants and more! Hardwood flooring though out main, gas fireplace in living room and open kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master suite features walk-in closet, tray ceiling and master bathroom with glass door shower, garden tub and dual sink vanity. Private, fenced in courtyard and attached 2-car garage. Don't miss out! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court have any available units?
11621 Elizabeth Madison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court have?
Some of 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court currently offering any rent specials?
11621 Elizabeth Madison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court is pet friendly.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court offer parking?
Yes, 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court offers parking.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court have a pool?
No, 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court does not have a pool.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court have accessible units?
No, 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11621 Elizabeth Madison Court does not have units with dishwashers.

