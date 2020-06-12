All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11608 Ruth Polk Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11608 Ruth Polk Court
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:30 PM

11608 Ruth Polk Court

11608 Ruth Polk Court · (704) 799-7510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11608 Ruth Polk Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11608 Ruth Polk Court · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11608 Ruth Polk Ct.;2 story in Hatties Meadow neighborhood - Excellent location off Mallard Creek Rd. and convenient to the University Area, Concord Mills and I-85! Luxurious master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Master bath nicely complimented with garden tub. Large laundry room off kitchen. Elegant dining area. Spacious great room with fire place and triple windows that overlook private backyard.

Rooms: Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3, Master Bedroom, Kitchen

Neighborhood: Hatties Meadow

Schools: Elementary: Mallard Creek; Middle: Ridge Road; High: Mallard Creek

Directions: I-85N to Exit 46B onto Mallard Creek Church Rd and go approx. 2 miles. Right onto Mallard Creek Rd and go .5 miles to Left onto Polk And White Rd. Right into Hatties Meadow on Hattie Little, Left onto Ernest Russell, Left onto Ruth Polk. House at the end of the cul-de-sac.

(RLNE4805350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 Ruth Polk Court have any available units?
11608 Ruth Polk Court has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11608 Ruth Polk Court have?
Some of 11608 Ruth Polk Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 Ruth Polk Court currently offering any rent specials?
11608 Ruth Polk Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 Ruth Polk Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11608 Ruth Polk Court is pet friendly.
Does 11608 Ruth Polk Court offer parking?
Yes, 11608 Ruth Polk Court does offer parking.
Does 11608 Ruth Polk Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11608 Ruth Polk Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 Ruth Polk Court have a pool?
No, 11608 Ruth Polk Court does not have a pool.
Does 11608 Ruth Polk Court have accessible units?
No, 11608 Ruth Polk Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 Ruth Polk Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11608 Ruth Polk Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11608 Ruth Polk Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity