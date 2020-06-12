11608 Ruth Polk Court

Amenities
11608 Ruth Polk Ct.;2 story in Hatties Meadow neighborhood - Excellent location off Mallard Creek Rd. and convenient to the University Area, Concord Mills and I-85! Luxurious master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Master bath nicely complimented with garden tub. Large laundry room off kitchen. Elegant dining area. Spacious great room with fire place and triple windows that overlook private backyard.
Rooms: Bedroom 2, Bedroom 3, Master Bedroom, Kitchen
Neighborhood: Hatties Meadow
Schools: Elementary: Mallard Creek; Middle: Ridge Road; High: Mallard Creek
Directions: I-85N to Exit 46B onto Mallard Creek Church Rd and go approx. 2 miles. Right onto Mallard Creek Rd and go .5 miles to Left onto Polk And White Rd. Right into Hatties Meadow on Hattie Little, Left onto Ernest Russell, Left onto Ruth Polk. House at the end of the cul-de-sac.
(RLNE4805350)