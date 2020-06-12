11607 Elizabeth Madison Court

Amenities
Beautiful move-in-ready 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath townhome close to dining, shops and activities in Ballantyne, Blakeney, Indian Land and close to I-485. Hardwood floor on the main level with carpet on the 2nd floor. The kitchen offers granite counters, glass tile back splash and stainless appliances! The enclosed/fenced back yard delivers privacy.The second-floor owners' suite has a walk-in closet and a bath with a garden tub and separate shower. A small loft area is ideal for reading/playing or any other work.