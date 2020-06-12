All apartments in Charlotte
11607 Elizabeth Madison Court
11607 Elizabeth Madison Court

Location

11607 Elizabeth Madison Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful move-in-ready 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath townhome close to dining, shops and activities in Ballantyne, Blakeney, Indian Land and close to I-485. Hardwood floor on the main level with carpet on the 2nd floor. The kitchen offers granite counters, glass tile back splash and stainless appliances! The enclosed/fenced back yard delivers privacy.The second-floor owners' suite has a walk-in closet and a bath with a garden tub and separate shower. A small loft area is ideal for reading/playing or any other work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court have any available units?
11607 Elizabeth Madison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court have?
Some of 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court currently offering any rent specials?
11607 Elizabeth Madison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court pet-friendly?
No, 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court offer parking?
Yes, 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court offers parking.
Does 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court have a pool?
No, 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court does not have a pool.
Does 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court have accessible units?
No, 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11607 Elizabeth Madison Court has units with dishwashers.
