11607 Elizabeth Madison Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful move-in-ready 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath townhome close to dining, shops and activities in Ballantyne, Blakeney, Indian Land and close to I-485. Hardwood floor on the main level with carpet on the 2nd floor. The kitchen offers granite counters, glass tile back splash and stainless appliances! The enclosed/fenced back yard delivers privacy.The second-floor owners' suite has a walk-in closet and a bath with a garden tub and separate shower. A small loft area is ideal for reading/playing or any other work.