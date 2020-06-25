1138 Interurban Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC and AC units, Huge eat in kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Huge yard with storage shed and fence. Long driveway, and ample parking space. Corner Single story house 5 minutes from major freeways.



Refundable Pet deposit fee of $250

One time Non refundable pet deposit fee of $75

Only certain breeds accepted.

Application fee $35 per adult over 18



W/D Hookup

Fridge supplied by Tenant



Currently tenant occupied, showings by appointment only



Tenant pays utilities and lawn care

