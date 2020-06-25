1138 Interurban Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC and AC units, Huge eat in kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Huge yard with storage shed and fence. Long driveway, and ample parking space. Corner Single story house 5 minutes from major freeways.
Refundable Pet deposit fee of $250
One time Non refundable pet deposit fee of $75
Only certain breeds accepted.
Application fee $35 per adult over 18
W/D Hookup
Fridge supplied by Tenant
Currently tenant occupied, showings by appointment only
Tenant pays utilities and lawn care
