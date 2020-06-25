All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1138 Interurban Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1138 Interurban Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:47 PM

1138 Interurban Avenue

1138 Interurban Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1138 Interurban Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC and AC units, Huge eat in kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Huge yard with storage shed and fence. Long driveway, and ample parking space. Corner Single story house 5 minutes from major freeways.

Refundable Pet deposit fee of $250
One time Non refundable pet deposit fee of $75
Only certain breeds accepted.
Application fee $35 per adult over 18

W/D Hookup
Fridge supplied by Tenant

Currently tenant occupied, showings by appointment only

Tenant pays utilities and lawn care
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new HVAC and AC units, Huge eat in kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Huge yard with storage shed and fence. Long driveway, and ample parking space. Corner Single story house 5 minutes from major freeways.

Refundable Pet deposit fee of $250
One time Non refundable pet deposit fee of $75
Only certain breeds accepted.
Application fee $35 per adult over 18

W/D Hookup
Fridge supplied by Tenant

Currently tenant occupied, showings by appointment only

Tenant pays utilities and lawn care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Interurban Avenue have any available units?
1138 Interurban Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 Interurban Avenue have?
Some of 1138 Interurban Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Interurban Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Interurban Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Interurban Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 Interurban Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1138 Interurban Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Interurban Avenue offers parking.
Does 1138 Interurban Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Interurban Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Interurban Avenue have a pool?
No, 1138 Interurban Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Interurban Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1138 Interurban Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Interurban Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Interurban Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte