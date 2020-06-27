11354 Costigan Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 story townhome in the heart of Ballantyne Village. This 2 car garage home boasts an office downstairs (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom) with an attached half bath. Large and open living and dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island, and a huge pantry. The two upstairs bedrooms have attached full baths. Tons of storage space in this home! Step out your front door and take a short walk to the community pool and Ballantyne Village. Restaurants & Shopping galore!

Small dogs will be considered. This gem will not last long!



(RLNE5005733)