All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11354 Costigan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11354 Costigan Ln
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

11354 Costigan Ln

11354 Costigan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11354 Costigan Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 story townhome in the heart of Ballantyne Village. This 2 car garage home boasts an office downstairs (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom) with an attached half bath. Large and open living and dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island, and a huge pantry. The two upstairs bedrooms have attached full baths. Tons of storage space in this home! Step out your front door and take a short walk to the community pool and Ballantyne Village. Restaurants & Shopping galore!
Small dogs will be considered. This gem will not last long!

(RLNE5005733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11354 Costigan Ln have any available units?
11354 Costigan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11354 Costigan Ln have?
Some of 11354 Costigan Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11354 Costigan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11354 Costigan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11354 Costigan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11354 Costigan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11354 Costigan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11354 Costigan Ln offers parking.
Does 11354 Costigan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11354 Costigan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11354 Costigan Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11354 Costigan Ln has a pool.
Does 11354 Costigan Ln have accessible units?
No, 11354 Costigan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11354 Costigan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11354 Costigan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte