Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Ballantyne Location - Prime Ballantyne location seconds away from shopping, dining & the interstates! Lots of natural light with an open floor plan. Great shopping at nearby Harris Teeter and Publix, Stonecrest is 2 miles away. Blakeney 3 miles away! Brick paver patio in fenced backyard leads to your private 2 car garage with pull down attic storage. Plantation shutters add to the charm. Must see!

Please call Angel 786-683-4118



(RLNE5701520)