11331 Dundarrach Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Recently renovated with all new items.

Quiet, Spacious warm home with everything needed to settle in. Last tenant was in the home for 5 years. Great place for a starter or small family.



Dedicated two Parking Spaces at the door step of the house..



Walking Distance to

-- Great restaurants (City Barbeque & Marco's Pizza)

-- Public's Supermarket is one block away

-- Walgreen's Pharmacy is one block away



New Items to help keep your electrical bill to the minimum

-- New Complete Air Conditioning System

-- New Dishwasher

-- New Refrigerator

-- New LED lighting



All new Floors through out ...



Great outdoor areas for lounging on the grass or just getting fresh air....



A must see to appreciate ...



