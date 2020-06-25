All apartments in Charlotte
11331 Dundarrach Ln
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:13 AM

11331 Dundarrach Ln

11331 Dundarrach Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11331 Dundarrach Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Recently renovated with all new items.
Quiet, Spacious warm home with everything needed to settle in. Last tenant was in the home for 5 years. Great place for a starter or small family.

Dedicated two Parking Spaces at the door step of the house..

Walking Distance to
-- Great restaurants (City Barbeque & Marco's Pizza)
-- Public's Supermarket is one block away
-- Walgreen's Pharmacy is one block away

New Items to help keep your electrical bill to the minimum
-- New Complete Air Conditioning System
-- New Dishwasher
-- New Refrigerator
-- New LED lighting

All new Floors through out ...

Great outdoor areas for lounging on the grass or just getting fresh air....

A must see to appreciate ...

with new Appliances and Central air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 Dundarrach Ln have any available units?
11331 Dundarrach Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11331 Dundarrach Ln have?
Some of 11331 Dundarrach Ln's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11331 Dundarrach Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11331 Dundarrach Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 Dundarrach Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11331 Dundarrach Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11331 Dundarrach Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11331 Dundarrach Ln offers parking.
Does 11331 Dundarrach Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11331 Dundarrach Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 Dundarrach Ln have a pool?
No, 11331 Dundarrach Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11331 Dundarrach Ln have accessible units?
No, 11331 Dundarrach Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 Dundarrach Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11331 Dundarrach Ln has units with dishwashers.
