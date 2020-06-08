11330 Smoke Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated and ready! This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fire place, dining area, good size kitchen with breakfast area and laundry closet. Master has private bath and walk in closet. New Luxury Vinyl Floors, New Vinyl Windows, fresh paint and new appliances. Washer and Dryer in laundry room is not included in the rent. Tenant is welcome to use them at their risk, owner will not repair or replace them. The home also has a 2 car garage and good size back yard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street just off Carmel Rd. near Hwy 521. Close to I-485, Hwy 51 and Ballantyne. Minutes from Pineville, easy commute to Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1350 deposit.