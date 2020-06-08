All apartments in Charlotte
11330 Smoke Tree Lane
11330 Smoke Tree Lane

11330 Smoke Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11330 Smoke Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated and ready! This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. It has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fire place, dining area, good size kitchen with breakfast area and laundry closet. Master has private bath and walk in closet. New Luxury Vinyl Floors, New Vinyl Windows, fresh paint and new appliances. Washer and Dryer in laundry room is not included in the rent. Tenant is welcome to use them at their risk, owner will not repair or replace them. The home also has a 2 car garage and good size back yard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street just off Carmel Rd. near Hwy 521. Close to I-485, Hwy 51 and Ballantyne. Minutes from Pineville, easy commute to Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1350 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 Smoke Tree Lane have any available units?
11330 Smoke Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11330 Smoke Tree Lane have?
Some of 11330 Smoke Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 Smoke Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11330 Smoke Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 Smoke Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11330 Smoke Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11330 Smoke Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11330 Smoke Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 11330 Smoke Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11330 Smoke Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 Smoke Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 11330 Smoke Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11330 Smoke Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 11330 Smoke Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 Smoke Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11330 Smoke Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
