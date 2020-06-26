All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

11320 Park Road

11320 Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

11320 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath House located in the FalconBridge II Subdivision! - This Pristine 1.5 story home features large ceilings in the living room, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with ample storage space. Vinyl hardwood flooring throughout the main level, Master on main with large walk-in closet. Spacious loft on the upper level overlooking the living room. Washer and dryer are included in the rental and there is also an attached one-car garage. Large fenced in backyard and so much more! Dogs allowed with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Owner will provide optional quarterly home cleaning if tenant desires.
**Fireplace is not usable**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5569770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 Park Road have any available units?
11320 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11320 Park Road have?
Some of 11320 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
11320 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11320 Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 11320 Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 11320 Park Road offers parking.
Does 11320 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11320 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 Park Road have a pool?
No, 11320 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 11320 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 11320 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11320 Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
