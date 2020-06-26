11320 Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath House located in the FalconBridge II Subdivision! - This Pristine 1.5 story home features large ceilings in the living room, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with ample storage space. Vinyl hardwood flooring throughout the main level, Master on main with large walk-in closet. Spacious loft on the upper level overlooking the living room. Washer and dryer are included in the rental and there is also an attached one-car garage. Large fenced in backyard and so much more! Dogs allowed with a $350 non-refundable pet fee, no aggressive breeds. Owner will provide optional quarterly home cleaning if tenant desires.

**Fireplace is not usable**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5569770)