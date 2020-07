Amenities

Great location. This condo features a large living room with fireplace, large master bedroom, enclosed porch and two car garage. Master bath features jetted tub and large walk in closet. Well appointed floor plan with so much charm and character. Hardwood flooring in the main common area, vinyl and carpet in other areas. An abundance of cabinetry and so much more to offer in the open kitchen. This is a must see!