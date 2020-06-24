All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1130 Mona Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1130 Mona Drive

1130 Mona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Mona Drive, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
This adorable single story home has been completely renovated and is ready for immediate move in. The front entrance leads into a spacious living room with beautiful hard wood floors. This room flows nicely into the kitchen which has been updated with new cabinets and all black appliance package. The sizable secondary bedrooms have a nicely remodeled hallway bathroom to share; the master comes complete with its own bathroom and a new ceiling fan. The exterior of the home offers a large fenced in back yard and excellent entertainment space. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Mona Drive have any available units?
1130 Mona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Mona Drive have?
Some of 1130 Mona Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Mona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Mona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Mona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Mona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Mona Drive offer parking?
No, 1130 Mona Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Mona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Mona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Mona Drive have a pool?
No, 1130 Mona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Mona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 Mona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Mona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Mona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
