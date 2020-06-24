1130 Mona Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable single story home has been completely renovated and is ready for immediate move in. The front entrance leads into a spacious living room with beautiful hard wood floors. This room flows nicely into the kitchen which has been updated with new cabinets and all black appliance package. The sizable secondary bedrooms have a nicely remodeled hallway bathroom to share; the master comes complete with its own bathroom and a new ceiling fan. The exterior of the home offers a large fenced in back yard and excellent entertainment space. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.