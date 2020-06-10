All apartments in Charlotte
1127 Spruce Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

1127 Spruce Street

1127 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1127 Spruce Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION!!! SHOWINGS START JULY 8TH. This area is growing/upgrading like crazy, get it while it's still affordable! This adorable home was almost completely renovated w/ lots of upgrades...and still room for expanding if you ever desired. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large laundry room, beautiful patio off of the master, completely new kitchen, granite, all new stainless steel apps, plenty of cabinet space and beautiful hardwoods throughout. The master suite is tremendous w/ tray ceiling, very large walk-in closet, luxurious bath w/ double sinks, sep water closet, sep shower & large garden tub. Wilmore is walking distance to everything South End has to offer, including great parks, light rail, restaurants, breweries, and stadiums. THIS HOME QUALIFIES FOR 100% FINANCING WITH NO PMI, NO INCOME RESTRICTIONS, & A MID CREDIT SCORE WITH REGIONS MORTGAGE. *Some restrictions may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Spruce Street have any available units?
1127 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Spruce Street have?
Some of 1127 Spruce Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1127 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 1127 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 1127 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 1127 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
