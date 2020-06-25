1125 Gretna Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous location! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in McDowell Meadows. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Living room features vaulted ceiling with a fireplace. Large kitchen with dining area. Attached 2 car garage. Located close to all that Whitehall Shopping Center and The Town of Arysley has to offer. Short drive to Uptown and the airport. Must see this one!