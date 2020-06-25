1125 Gretna Green Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217 Yorkmount
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Fabulous location! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in McDowell Meadows. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Living room features vaulted ceiling with a fireplace. Large kitchen with dining area. Attached 2 car garage. Located close to all that Whitehall Shopping Center and The Town of Arysley has to offer. Short drive to Uptown and the airport. Must see this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
