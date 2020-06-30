All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

11230 Blue Cedar Lane

11230 Blue Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

11230 Blue Cedar Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Craftsman style home in Ballantyne. Rocking chair front porch. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Lots of natural light with an open floor plan. Bathrooms have been updated. 2 car detached garage with alley access and fenced in private backyard with patio. Hardwoods throughout first floor. Tile floors in bathrooms. Plantation shutters. You'll love the location and the neighborhood is filled with sidewalks and nice walkable streets. Your in the heart of Ballantyne and all it has to offer. Great shopping at nearby Harris Teeter and Publix, Stonecrest is 2 miles away. Blakeney 3 miles away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11230 Blue Cedar Lane have any available units?
11230 Blue Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11230 Blue Cedar Lane have?
Some of 11230 Blue Cedar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11230 Blue Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11230 Blue Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11230 Blue Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11230 Blue Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11230 Blue Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11230 Blue Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 11230 Blue Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11230 Blue Cedar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11230 Blue Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 11230 Blue Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11230 Blue Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 11230 Blue Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11230 Blue Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11230 Blue Cedar Lane has units with dishwashers.

