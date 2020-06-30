11230 Blue Cedar Lane

Amenities

Wonderful Craftsman style home in Ballantyne. Rocking chair front porch. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile back splash. Lots of natural light with an open floor plan. Bathrooms have been updated. 2 car detached garage with alley access and fenced in private backyard with patio. Hardwoods throughout first floor. Tile floors in bathrooms. Plantation shutters. You'll love the location and the neighborhood is filled with sidewalks and nice walkable streets. Your in the heart of Ballantyne and all it has to offer. Great shopping at nearby Harris Teeter and Publix, Stonecrest is 2 miles away. Blakeney 3 miles away!