Last updated October 23 2019

1123 Blueberry Lane

1123 Blueberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Blueberry Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Charming five bedroom, 2 bathroom, with original hardwood flooring throughout. Large open living room, with an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom down, with a full bath on the outside. Spacious additional bedrooms, with cedar finished closets throughout. Screened in sunroom, with ceiling fan, just right off of the living room. Large fenced in back yard. Owner is very pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Blueberry Lane have any available units?
1123 Blueberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Blueberry Lane have?
Some of 1123 Blueberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Blueberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Blueberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Blueberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Blueberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Blueberry Lane offer parking?
No, 1123 Blueberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1123 Blueberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Blueberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Blueberry Lane have a pool?
No, 1123 Blueberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Blueberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1123 Blueberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Blueberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Blueberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

