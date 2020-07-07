1123 Blueberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Charming five bedroom, 2 bathroom, with original hardwood flooring throughout. Large open living room, with an abundance of natural light. Master bedroom down, with a full bath on the outside. Spacious additional bedrooms, with cedar finished closets throughout. Screened in sunroom, with ceiling fan, just right off of the living room. Large fenced in back yard. Owner is very pet friendly.