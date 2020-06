Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Super cute 2 bedroom , 2 bath, MOVE IN READY! New paint, new carpet new appliances and new lighting.

Hardwoods in great room and dining area. Great location near Ballantyne and Carmel Commons. Quick access to 485. McAlpine Greenway is right down the road to walk or ride bikes.