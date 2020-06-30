All apartments in Charlotte
1121 East 36th Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

1121 East 36th Street

1121 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 East 36th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located within close proximity to NODA and Plaza! Convenient distance to restaurants, shopping and the light rail. Walk in to a cozy living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Call us today to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 East 36th Street have any available units?
1121 East 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 East 36th Street have?
Some of 1121 East 36th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1121 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 East 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1121 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 1121 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1121 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1121 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1121 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1121 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

