1121 East 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located within close proximity to NODA and Plaza! Convenient distance to restaurants, shopping and the light rail. Walk in to a cozy living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen features white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Call us today to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.