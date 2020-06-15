Amenities

1115 Nancy Dr Available 07/26/19 Tri-level minutes to uptown with huge backyard - Available 7.26.19



Shade trees surround this older tri-level close to uptown between Monroe and Randolph Rd off Craig. Hardwood floors in living,hall and upstairs bedrooms refinished 2018. Newer deck off back porch. Living room on main level with kitchen, washer dryer closet and utility room. Carpeted den on lower level with 1 bedroom,1 bath with separate side exterior entryway. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on upper level. Large back yard. Easy access to downtown. Quiet street. Nice area. Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Central heat and air- all electric



Qualifications: Do driveby first to view house before calling for appt. 1- Minimum credit score 550. 2- Monthly income 3 x rent. 3- Verifiable good rental history last 12 months. 4- No serious criminal issues.



Directions: Take Craig off McAlway. Nancy on right going away from town.



(RLNE4158877)