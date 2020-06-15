All apartments in Charlotte
1115 Nancy Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1115 Nancy Dr

1115 Nancy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Nancy Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1115 Nancy Dr Available 07/26/19 Tri-level minutes to uptown with huge backyard - Available 7.26.19

Shade trees surround this older tri-level close to uptown between Monroe and Randolph Rd off Craig. Hardwood floors in living,hall and upstairs bedrooms refinished 2018. Newer deck off back porch. Living room on main level with kitchen, washer dryer closet and utility room. Carpeted den on lower level with 1 bedroom,1 bath with separate side exterior entryway. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on upper level. Large back yard. Easy access to downtown. Quiet street. Nice area. Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Central heat and air- all electric

Qualifications: Do driveby first to view house before calling for appt. 1- Minimum credit score 550. 2- Monthly income 3 x rent. 3- Verifiable good rental history last 12 months. 4- No serious criminal issues.

Directions: Take Craig off McAlway. Nancy on right going away from town.

(RLNE4158877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Nancy Dr have any available units?
1115 Nancy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Nancy Dr have?
Some of 1115 Nancy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Nancy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Nancy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Nancy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Nancy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Nancy Dr offer parking?
No, 1115 Nancy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Nancy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Nancy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Nancy Dr have a pool?
No, 1115 Nancy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Nancy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1115 Nancy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Nancy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Nancy Dr has units with dishwashers.
