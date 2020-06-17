All apartments in Charlotte
1115 East 20th Street
1115 East 20th Street

Location

1115 East 20th Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1115 East 20th Street Available 03/15/20 1 Bedroom Duplex in Belmont Neighborhood - This is a recently renovated 1BR/1BA duplex in the Belmont neighborhood. Conveniently located near The Parkwood Station, Greenway and shopping. There are beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with full-sized washer and dryer. Hardwood flooring and modern featuring throughout the home.

This duplex is less than a mile from the center of Plaza Midwood and less than 1.5 miles to uptown. This will go fast - schedule a showing today!

Small dogs and cats conditional based on the application.

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4658122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 East 20th Street have any available units?
1115 East 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 East 20th Street have?
Some of 1115 East 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 East 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 East 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 East 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 East 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1115 East 20th Street offer parking?
No, 1115 East 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1115 East 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 East 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 East 20th Street have a pool?
No, 1115 East 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1115 East 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 East 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 East 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 East 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
