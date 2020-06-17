Amenities
1115 East 20th Street Available 03/15/20 1 Bedroom Duplex in Belmont Neighborhood - This is a recently renovated 1BR/1BA duplex in the Belmont neighborhood. Conveniently located near The Parkwood Station, Greenway and shopping. There are beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with full-sized washer and dryer. Hardwood flooring and modern featuring throughout the home.
This duplex is less than a mile from the center of Plaza Midwood and less than 1.5 miles to uptown. This will go fast - schedule a showing today!
Small dogs and cats conditional based on the application.
**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
***Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
(RLNE4658122)